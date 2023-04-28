Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Chairman David D. Dallas Acquires 20,000 Shares

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) Chairman David D. Dallas acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.72 per share, with a total value of $454,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,767,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,159,372.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:UNTY traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $23.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $243.96 million, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.10. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $29.88.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.82 million. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 32.98%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.97%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Unity Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Unity Bancorp from $34.00 to $31.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Unity Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Unity Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Unity Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 148.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Unity Bancorp by 224.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Unity Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. 49.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and supervision of Unity Bank. The firm accepts personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and demand and savings deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises credit cards, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans.

