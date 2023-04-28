Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF) Short Interest Up 194.6% in April

Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,400 shares, an increase of 194.6% from the March 31st total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 704.0 days.
Universal Entertainment Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS UETMF remained flat at $22.18 during midday trading on Friday. Universal Entertainment has a 12-month low of $22.18 and a 12-month high of $22.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.54 and a 200 day moving average of $14.70.
About Universal Entertainment
