Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF) Short Interest Up 194.6% in April

Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,400 shares, an increase of 194.6% from the March 31st total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 704.0 days.

Universal Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS UETMF remained flat at $22.18 during midday trading on Friday. Universal Entertainment has a 12-month low of $22.18 and a 12-month high of $22.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.54 and a 200 day moving average of $14.70.

About Universal Entertainment

Universal Entertainment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, develops, and sells pachislot and pachinko machines in Japan, Philippines, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Amusement Equipment Business, and Integrated Resort Business. The company also develops and provides Falcon X, a peripheral system; Hot Stadium, a digital signage system; Universal Kingdom, a membership website for Android; and Slots Street, a social casino game; as well as operates OKADA MANILA, a casino resort in the Philippines.

