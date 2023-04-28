Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,765 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $4,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Unum Group by 74.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Unum Group by 43.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Unum Group by 229.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Unum Group by 514.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on UNM. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Unum Group from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Unum Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Unum Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup upgraded Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.55.

Unum Group Stock Performance

NYSE UNM opened at $41.27 on Friday. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.21 and a fifty-two week high of $46.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.79 and a 200-day moving average of $41.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Unum Group will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.28%.

Insider Activity at Unum Group

In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $674,039.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,851,251.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gloria C. Larson purchased 3,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.78 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 119,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,767,473.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $674,039.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,851,251.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

(Get Rating)

Unum Group engages in the provision of financial protection benefits. Its services include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision, and other related services. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block, and Corporate. The Unum US segment focuses on group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.