UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Short Interest Down 38.5% in April

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 38.5% from the March 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:UPMMY traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.88. 71,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,852. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.58. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a 1 year low of $28.26 and a 1 year high of $39.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on UPMMY. Barclays began coverage on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.60.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj Company Profile

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for the petrochemical industry.

