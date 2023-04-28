Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.77 and last traded at $13.94. 2,399,825 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 5,832,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UPST shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Loop Capital upgraded Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on Upstart from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Compass Point assumed coverage on Upstart in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Upstart presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Get Upstart alerts:

Upstart Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.59.

Insider Transactions at Upstart

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.31. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $146.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.13 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Paul Gu sold 9,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $175,486.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 730,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,246,372.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Paul Gu sold 9,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $175,486.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 730,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,246,372.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $51,872.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 290,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,710,382.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,484 shares of company stock worth $1,028,612. 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upstart

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Upstart by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,822,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,145,000 after purchasing an additional 840,668 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Upstart by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,003,000 after purchasing an additional 242,348 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Upstart by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,319,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,711,000 after purchasing an additional 353,154 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Upstart by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 986,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,038,000 after purchasing an additional 45,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter worth $11,225,000. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upstart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.