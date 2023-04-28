Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Trading 6.5% Higher

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) traded up 6.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.62 and last traded at $2.62. 2,064,312 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 7,341,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.25 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised Uranium Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of $968.51 million, a PE ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.24.

Uranium Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:UEC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $47.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.20 million. Uranium Energy had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 17.31%. On average, analysts forecast that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Uranium Energy news, Director Spencer Abraham bought 38,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.61 per share, with a total value of $100,485.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 605,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,190.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Amir Adnani acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $54,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,635,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,923,825.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer Abraham acquired 38,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.61 per share, with a total value of $100,485.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 605,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,190.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 79,500 shares of company stock valued at $207,585 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uranium Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 40.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium and titanium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.

