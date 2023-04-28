US Capital Advisors Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for NuStar Energy in a report released on Tuesday, April 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.90. The consensus estimate for NuStar Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for NuStar Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS.
NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 149.25% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $429.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.77 million.
Shares of NuStar Energy stock opened at $15.86 on Friday. NuStar Energy has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $17.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 44.06 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in NuStar Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 1,610.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. American Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.
NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.
