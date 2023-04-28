UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) Short Interest Update

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in UTStarcom stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 12,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.13% of UTStarcom at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UTSI stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.73. 848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,554. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.17. UTStarcom has a 12-month low of $2.44 and a 12-month high of $5.03.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UTStarcom in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. is a telecom infrastructure company, which develops technology for cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications. It operates through the following segments: Equipment, and Services. The Equipment segment focuses on equipment sales including network infrastructure and application products, which include broadband products, wireless infrastructure technologies.

