UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Receives “Maintains” Rating from SpectralCast

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating restated by stock analysts at SpectralCast in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.
Several other research firms also recently commented on UWMC. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of UWM from $2.50 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of UWM in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of UWM from $3.30 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised UWM from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on UWM from $5.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UWM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.03.
UWM Stock Up 4.6 %
UWMC stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.10. 1,733,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067,532. UWM has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $6.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $567.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.25.
About UWM
UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.
