UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Receives “Maintains” Rating from SpectralCast

Several other research firms also recently commented on UWMC. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of UWM from $2.50 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of UWM in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of UWM from $3.30 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised UWM from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on UWM from $5.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UWM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.03.

UWMC stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.10. 1,733,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067,532. UWM has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $6.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $567.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of UWM by 46.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,755,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,123,000 after acquiring an additional 558,245 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of UWM by 45.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,509,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 472,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UWM by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,332,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,747,000 after acquiring an additional 401,658 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UWM during the third quarter worth $1,124,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UWM in the 4th quarter valued at $830,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

