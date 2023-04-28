Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.64.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.67. 4,039,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,308,814. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Valero Energy has a 12 month low of $96.93 and a 12 month high of $150.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valero Energy

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy will post 25.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 276,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,579,000 after purchasing an additional 63,800 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 14,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Articles

