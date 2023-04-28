Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $490.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.58 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 26.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VLY traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.25. 9,193,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,449,253. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.08. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.60.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.94%.

Insider Transactions at Valley National Bancorp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valley National Bancorp

In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Marc J. Lenner bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.93 per share, for a total transaction of $54,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 93,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,813.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 6,274.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 9,914 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. 54.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLY has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.21.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

See Also

