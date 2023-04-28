Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP) Short Interest Update

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, a growth of 203.1% from the March 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Valley National Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of VLYPP stock opened at $18.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.24. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $27.85.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.3906 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

