Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Short Interest Update

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Vallourec Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS VLOWY opened at $2.60 on Friday. Vallourec has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.53.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Vallourec had a negative net margin of 7.74% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter.

Vallourec Company Profile

Separately, AlphaValue raised Vallourec to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Vallourec SA engages in the production of tube products and steel fabrication. The company offers a wide range of tubes for petrochemical installations for mechanical engineering applications, automotive industry, construction and various other industrial sectors. It operates through the two segments: Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products.

