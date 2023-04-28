Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires 3,879 Shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (NYSEARCA:CUT)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (NYSEARCA:CUT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned 9.87% of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF worth $5,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CUT. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 1,533.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 7,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

CUT traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.39. 407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,055. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.59. Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF has a 12-month low of $26.89 and a 12-month high of $36.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.01.

Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF Profile

Guggenheim Timber ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Beacon Global Timber Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond to the performance of an equity index called the Beacon Global Timber Index (the Index). All stocks in the Index are selected from the universe of global timber companies. Beacon Indexes LLC (Beacon or the Index Provider) defines global timber companies as firms who own or lease forested land and harvest the timber from such forested land for commercial use and sale of wood-based products, including lumber, pulp or other processed or finished goods, such as paper and packaging.

