Valmark Advisers Inc. Boosts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 171.1% in the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 7,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares during the last quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 27,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 6,483 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

BATS:EFG traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.84. The stock had a trading volume of 382,708 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

