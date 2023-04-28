Valmark Advisers Inc. Buys 5,013 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned 0.14% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $10,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1,175.0% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 38.2% during the third quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.30. 73,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,435. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.02. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $38.34 and a 12-month high of $49.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.211 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

