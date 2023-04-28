Valmark Advisers Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Valmark Advisers Inc. reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,059 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $38,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 201.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.18. 879,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,041,293. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $108.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.81.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.