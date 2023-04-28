Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $224.19 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Valmark Advisers Inc. cut its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,424,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252,352 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 5.2% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned approximately 1.62% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $224,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 20,414 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,294,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,488,000 after purchasing an additional 34,919 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.92. The company had a trading volume of 263,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,047. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.91. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.91 and a twelve month high of $62.18.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

