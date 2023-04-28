Valmark Advisers Inc. Increases Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $3,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 45,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 10,335 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Finally, Neumann Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 29,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSG stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.63. 63,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,353. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.33. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.95 and a fifty-two week high of $99.48.

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.