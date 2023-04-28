Valmark Advisers Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Valmark Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 403,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,781 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $58,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,872,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,781,000 after buying an additional 96,803 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,074,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,711,000 after acquiring an additional 133,228 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,207,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,201,000 after purchasing an additional 165,942 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,485,000 after purchasing an additional 663,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,159,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,993,000 after purchasing an additional 23,124 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $153.88. The stock had a trading volume of 70,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,642. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.13. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.33 and a 12-month high of $160.30. The firm has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

