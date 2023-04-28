Valmark Advisers Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 122,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $18,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,361,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,970,000 after purchasing an additional 90,733 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,994,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,261,000 after acquiring an additional 180,247 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,707,000 after acquiring an additional 224,856 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,563,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,608,000 after purchasing an additional 184,924 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,520,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,611,000 after purchasing an additional 98,414 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.03. 254,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,914. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.18. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $160.99.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

