Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Down to $10.35

Shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.35, but opened at $10.04. Valneva shares last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 4,120 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Valneva in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.
Valneva Stock Up 0.3 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.13 and a 200-day moving average of $12.76.
Institutional Trading of Valneva
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valneva during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Valneva during the third quarter worth about $3,768,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Valneva in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva in the first quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valneva by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.
About Valneva
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.
