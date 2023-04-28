Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Brookmont Capital Management

Brookmont Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the quarter. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $157.36. The stock had a trading volume of 539,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,752. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.18. The company has a market capitalization of $67.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $160.99.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

