Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 169.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,204 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $156.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $160.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.18.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

