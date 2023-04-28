Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 140,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 39,951 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,065.4% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 445,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,706,000 after acquiring an additional 407,446 shares during the period. Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $456,000. Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $767,000. Finally, Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 764,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,098,000 after acquiring an additional 299,540 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $46.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $46.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.81 and a 200 day moving average of $43.16.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

