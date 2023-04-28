Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Position Reduced by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 279.8% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 129,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 95,123 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $383,000. Burney Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 68,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares in the last quarter. Regimen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $414,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $40.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $44.30.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

