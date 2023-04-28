Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (NASDAQ:VNQI) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 898,700 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the March 31st total of 746,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 240,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ VNQI opened at $41.85 on Friday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund has a one year low of $36.02 and a one year high of $49.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNQI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund by 146.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,127,000 after purchasing an additional 92,981 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after acquiring an additional 49,573 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 41,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund by 1,764.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 472,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,535,000 after acquiring an additional 446,957 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

