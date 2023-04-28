Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,728,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,400 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 1.1% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 3.04% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $2,073,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 251,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,869,000 after buying an additional 10,187 shares in the last quarter. TL Private Wealth boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 138,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,020,000 after purchasing an additional 18,267 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6,818.2% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $251.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,230. The firm has a market cap of $80.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $240.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.76. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $267.61.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

