Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Holdings Raised by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up about 4.4% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $13,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VHT traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $246.24. The stock had a trading volume of 60,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,308. The company has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $217.12 and a 1-year high of $259.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.66.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

