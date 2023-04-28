Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank lowered its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 14,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

VGT stock opened at $380.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $291.61 and a 1 year high of $391.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $368.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.54.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

