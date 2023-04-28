Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 146.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 183,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,919 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $15,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,987,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,682,539,000 after acquiring an additional 197,709 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,773,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $623,225,000 after purchasing an additional 253,178 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $529,864,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,239,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,253,000 after buying an additional 68,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,861,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,195,000 after buying an additional 65,507 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $82.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $109.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.30.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

