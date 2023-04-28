Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Vista Capital Partners Inc.

Vista Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,054,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,915 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 13.6% of Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Vista Capital Partners Inc. owned 0.26% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $86,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookmont Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $366,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 6,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 266,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,961,000 after buying an additional 32,506 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,532,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,709,899. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $108.42.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

