Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTHR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 205,482 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 456% from the previous session’s volume of 36,984 shares.The stock last traded at $180.62 and had previously closed at $180.74.
Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund Stock Up 2.0 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $180.38 and a 200-day moving average of $177.48.
Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.652 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund
The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund (VTHR)
- Intel Is The Value Play Only Few Can See
- Southwest Airlines Flight Double-Digit Profits Boarding Now
- 10 E-commerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
- Joby Aviation Extends Deal With Air Force, Analysts Maintain Hold
- Meta’s Earnings; Time To Buckle Up
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.