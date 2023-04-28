Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTHR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 205,482 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 456% from the previous session’s volume of 36,984 shares.The stock last traded at $180.62 and had previously closed at $180.74.

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund Stock Up 2.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $180.38 and a 200-day moving average of $177.48.

Get Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund alerts:

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.652 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTHR. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund by 3.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 62,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,005,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund by 4.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.