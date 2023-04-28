Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Position Boosted by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 269,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,886 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $20,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $669,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 225,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,530,000 after buying an additional 19,411 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSV stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $76.60. The stock had a trading volume of 686,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,807,756. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.56. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $77.78.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

