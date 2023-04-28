Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGSH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 404,900 shares, a decrease of 55.3% from the March 31st total of 905,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,613,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund Stock Performance

Shares of VGSH opened at $58.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.99. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund has a 12 month low of $57.31 and a 12 month high of $59.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,907,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538,792 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,561,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598,031 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,469,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,804 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,536,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,952,000 after acquiring an additional 269,043 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund by 38.2% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,559,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,638,000 after buying an additional 1,259,961 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

