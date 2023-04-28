Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VB. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 619,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,828,000 after purchasing an additional 101,736 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of VB stock traded up $1.58 on Friday, hitting $187.07. The company had a trading volume of 49,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,839. The firm has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $189.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.72.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

