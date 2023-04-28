Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Bought by Lutz Financial Services LLC

Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 570.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 743,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 632,650 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for 4.5% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Lutz Financial Services LLC owned 0.15% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $36,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Synergy Financial Group LTD grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

VTEB traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.39. 551,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,581,437. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.72. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.38 and a fifty-two week high of $51.22.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.