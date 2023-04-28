Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Stock Position Raised by AMI Investment Management Inc.

AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 802.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,981 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up 3.2% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $6,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTEB. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 149,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $363,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 168.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 36,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.37. 486,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,579,134. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.38 and a twelve month high of $51.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.72.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

