Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Lifted by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 204,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,409 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Country Club Bank GFN’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $39,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,354,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,191,367,000 after buying an additional 487,528 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,253,000 after buying an additional 1,197,851 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,447,000 after buying an additional 690,235 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,879,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,277,000 after buying an additional 516,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 9,707,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,938,000 after buying an additional 567,444 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $204.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $200.98 and its 200 day moving average is $197.82. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $217.20.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

