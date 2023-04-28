Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Vantage Drilling shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 10,000 shares trading hands.

Vantage Drilling Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The offshore driller reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter. Vantage Drilling had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $76.19 million for the quarter.

Vantage Drilling Company Profile

Vantage Drilling Co engages in the operation of a fleet of drilling units. Its principal business is to contract drilling units, related equipment, and work crews, primarily on a day rate basis, to drill oil and natural gas wells for its customers. The company was founded on November 14, 2007 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

