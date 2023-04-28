Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 383.3% from the March 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Vaso Price Performance
VASO remained flat at $0.24 during trading on Friday. 56,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,890. Vaso has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average is $0.21.
Vaso Company Profile
