Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 383.3% from the March 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Vaso Price Performance

VASO remained flat at $0.24 during trading on Friday. 56,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,890. Vaso has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average is $0.21.

Get Vaso alerts:

Vaso Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

Receive News & Ratings for Vaso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.