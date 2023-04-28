Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the March 31st total of 2,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 922,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $27,107.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,189.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total value of $483,569.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,980,195.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $27,107.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,189.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,818 shares of company stock worth $4,039,177. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,703,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,362,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,188,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,210 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,616,000 after buying an additional 1,414,726 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,344,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,342,000 after acquiring an additional 920,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 36.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,148,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,196,000 after purchasing an additional 572,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV stock traded up $4.03 on Friday, hitting $179.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,055,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,624. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $175.62 and its 200-day moving average is $171.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.92. Veeva Systems has a 52-week low of $151.02 and a 52-week high of $232.26.

VEEV has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $233.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.39.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

