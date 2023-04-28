VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Short Interest Update

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,000 shares, a decrease of 91.0% from the March 31st total of 589,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

VEON Trading Down 0.5 %

VEON stock opened at $19.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.03. VEON has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $21.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VEON

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in VEON in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Exor Capital LLP boosted its holdings in VEON by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 131,068,288 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $237,757,000 after acquiring an additional 10,282,470 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in VEON by 300.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 83,495 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 62,633 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in VEON by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,018,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in VEON by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,542,972 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 40,777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About VEON

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded VEON from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

