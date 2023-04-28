VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Announces Earnings Results

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $364.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.32 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 47.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN traded up $4.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $221.80. 749,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,287. VeriSign has a 52-week low of $155.25 and a 52-week high of $224.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.80. The company has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 1.01.
VRSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at $851,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in VeriSign by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 853,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $175,442,000 after buying an additional 22,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.
