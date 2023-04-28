Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 288,377 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 490,286 shares.The stock last traded at $17.76 and had previously closed at $16.46.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.99%.

Get Veritex alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VBTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Veritex from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James cut shares of Veritex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Veritex from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Veritex Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a market cap of $933.30 million, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $120.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.22 million. Veritex had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Veritex

In other Veritex news, Director Pat S. Bolin purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.52 per share, for a total transaction of $175,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,383.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Veritex news, Director John Sughrue purchased 3,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.36 per share, for a total transaction of $99,918.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,849.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pat S. Bolin purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.52 per share, for a total transaction of $175,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,383.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 14,752 shares of company stock worth $295,047 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBTX. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Veritex by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veritex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products, mortgages, and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.