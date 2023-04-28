Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VBTX. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Veritex from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Veritex from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Veritex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Veritex Price Performance

NASDAQ VBTX remained flat at $17.21 during trading hours on Friday. 585,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,507. Veritex has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $35.22. The company has a market cap of $933.30 million, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.90 and its 200-day moving average is $26.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veritex

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.13). Veritex had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $120.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Veritex will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory B. Morrison acquired 1,420 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.71 per share, with a total value of $25,148.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,098.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Veritex news, Director John Sughrue acquired 3,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.36 per share, with a total value of $99,918.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,849.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory B. Morrison acquired 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.71 per share, with a total value of $25,148.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,098.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 16,172 shares of company stock valued at $320,195 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veritex

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veritex during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Veritex during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Veritex by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Veritex during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Veritex during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veritex

(Get Rating)

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products, mortgages, and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading

