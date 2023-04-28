Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Hits New 12-Month Low at $16.40

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$16.40 and last traded at C$16.44, with a volume of 1274642 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. TD Securities cut Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$29.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. CIBC cut their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$36.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.50.

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 2.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$17.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.88.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

Vermilion Energy ( TSE:VET Get Rating ) (NYSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.25). The business had revenue of C$842.69 million for the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 48.03% and a net margin of 38.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 2.8246753 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vermilion Energy news, Senior Officer Lars William Glemser sold 19,379 shares of Vermilion Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.60, for a total transaction of C$340,973.51. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

