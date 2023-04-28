VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) Short Interest Update

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 31.8% from the March 31st total of 8,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 39,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

VersaBank Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VBNK opened at $7.38 on Friday. VersaBank has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $10.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.33. The firm has a market cap of $192.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.48.

Get VersaBank alerts:

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. VersaBank had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $19.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.40 million. Research analysts expect that VersaBank will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VersaBank Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VersaBank

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. VersaBank’s payout ratio is 9.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBNK. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in VersaBank by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in VersaBank by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 74,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VersaBank in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,656,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC increased its stake in VersaBank by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 139,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 43,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in VersaBank by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,151,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,036,000 after buying an additional 115,141 shares during the last quarter. 30.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VersaBank

(Get Rating)

VersaBank engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through Digital Banking and DRTC. The Digital Banking segment offers business to business model using its financial technoolgy to address issues in the US banking market. The DRTC segment refers to developed IT security software and capabilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VersaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VersaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.