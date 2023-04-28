Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Down 4.3%

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $316.43 and last traded at $317.67. 389,753 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,190,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $331.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $313.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.42.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 37.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $399,024.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,005,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,034 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.47, for a total transaction of $1,447,123.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,258,153.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $399,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,645 shares in the company, valued at $21,005,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,819 shares of company stock valued at $18,352,633. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vertex Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Featured Articles

