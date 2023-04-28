Vertex Planning Partners LLC Takes $249,000 Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Vertex Planning Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TLH. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $586,942,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,471,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,233 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,884,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,673,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,179,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,614,000 after acquiring an additional 563,793 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

TLH stock opened at $113.16 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.68 and a 12-month high of $125.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.98.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.