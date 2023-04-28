Vertex Planning Partners LLC Takes $249,000 Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Vertex Planning Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TLH. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $586,942,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,471,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,233 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,884,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,673,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,179,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,614,000 after acquiring an additional 563,793 shares in the last quarter.
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
TLH stock opened at $113.16 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.68 and a 12-month high of $125.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.98.
About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF
The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH)
- Intel Is The Value Play Only Few Can See
- Southwest Airlines Flight Double-Digit Profits Boarding Now
- 10 E-commerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
- Joby Aviation Extends Deal With Air Force, Analysts Maintain Hold
- Meta’s Earnings; Time To Buckle Up
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.